Summit’s Kaitlyn Adams earns Nor-Am Cup Championship title

Summit County snowboarder Kaitlyn Adams poses for a photo after she was crowned the 2022 Nor-Am Cup champion on March 24. The championship title offers an invite to World Cup and Grand Prix competitions next season.

Summit County snowboarder, Kaitlyn Adams had a season to remember. She competed on her first Junior World team and, last week, became the overall champion of the North American Cup, also called Nor-Am Cup, after her performance during the finals at Stoneham Mountain Resort in Canada from March 22-24.

Adams, 16, who competes with Worldwide Snowboarding, earned two podiums, one in snowboard slopestyle and the other in big air.

In the slopestyle competition, Adams placed third. In big air, Adams captured gold, earning enough points to be named the Nor-Am Cup overall champion.

Adams helped her pursuit for the title all throughout the 2021-22 winter season as she competed in 12 different Nor-Am Cup competitions across the continent. In those 12 competitions, Adams stood atop podium in nine. Her worst Nor-Am Cup competition finish was fourth place.

The Nor-Am Cup champion title goes beyond the flashy name. It also serves as a personal invite for Adams to attend the World Cup and Grand Prix competitions across the globe starting next season. She is expected to rub elbows with some of the best riders in world.

“This is just the beginning for Kaitlyn as she is only 16 and will be doing this for a long time,” Adam’s coach, William Rivera, said of the honor.

Rivera said Adams has already experienced what it feels like to compete with some of the best female riders in the U.S. After the last Nor-Am competition, Adams was ranked third among American female riders on the World Snowboard points list. The only riders that beat Adams were Olympic medalists Jamie Anderson and Julia Marino.

Adams may have concluded the Nor-Am Cup portion of the 2021-22 competition season, but she still has some competitions on the docket. She plans on competing in the USA Freeski Association Nationals on her home course, Copper Mountain Resort, from April 3-7.

After Adams competes at Copper Mountain, she plans to take some time to rest from competitions before participating in training camps and possibly competing in some mid-summer competitions in the Southern Hemisphere.