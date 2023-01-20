Summit’s Kaitlyn Adams finishes a spot behind Julia Marino to place 19th in slopestyle qualifiers

Kaitlyn Adams competes in the Visa Big Air Women’s Snowboard qualifiers at Copper Mountain, Colo. on Dec. 15, 2022.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

On Friday, Jan. 20 at the 2023 Laax Open World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, Summit’s Kaitlyn Adams took to the slopes for her first snowboard slopestyle competition of the 2022-23 season.

Adams, 17, faced a a field of 28 women including American Olympian Hailey Langland and 2022 Winter Olympic silver medalist Julia Marino.

Adams recorded a score of 24.76 on her first run but cleaned up her approach on her second run in order to earn a score of 40.28.

Missing out on one of the top eight spots needed to advance to Saturday’s final, Adams placed 19th overall. Despite missing out on finals, Adams still finished nearby to some of the best talent in the world of women’s snowboarding.

Marino placed a spot ahead of Adams, 18th place, with a score of 44.33, while 2018 Winter Olympic silver medalist Laurie Blouin placed 13th with a score of 62.71.

Great Britain’s 15-year-old prodigy Mia Brookes recorded the top score in qualifiers with a score of 81.56. Langland was the sole American to qualify to finals with a score of 71.01. Langland placed fifth in qualifiers.

The women’s snowboard slopestyle finals will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 5:15 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

In the women’s freeski slopestyle qualifiers, New Hampshire’s Grace Henderson qualified into Sunday’s final with a top run score of 74.23 on her second and final run of the day. Henderson qualified in the fifth qualifying spot and will be joined by France’s Tess Ledeux, Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin and Norway’s Johanne Killi.

The women’s freeski slopestyle finals will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5:15 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. All finals will be live streamed for free at Open.Laax.com.