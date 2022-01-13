Summit’s Minor and Fields advance to finals at Para Snowsport World Championships

Two adaptive athletes are representing Summit County this week in Lillehammer, Noway, as they compete at the 2021 Para Snowsport World Championships.

The championships initially were scheduled for Feb. 7-20, 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed a year.

Mike Minor of Frisco and 16-year-old Colby Fields of Breckenridge competed Thursday, Jan. 13, in qualifiers for the men’s snowboard dual banked slalom in the upper limb division.

Minor is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the event after winning at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, and he showed his expertise in qualifiers by placing second with a time of 27.56 seconds.

Minor was beat out of the top spot by Maxime Montaggioni of France, who completed the slalom course in 26.82 seconds.

Fields qualified for the finals by placing sixth overall. Fields completed the course with a best time of 29 seconds on his first run of the day.

Summit local Kiana Clay was also invited to represent the U.S. at the World Championships but did not attend “due to funding and other circumstances,” she wrote in an Instagram post

Minor and Fields will compete in the finals Friday, Jan. 14.