Summit’s Olivia Lyman wins national title in freeski skicross

On Wednesday, April 13 Olivia Lyman competed in the girl’s 13- to 14-year-old skicross race at the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain Resort. The skiing events were held April 10-13.

Lyman, who resides in Frisco, had a stellar race, perfectly executing the high banked turns and jumps to cross the finish line in first place and win a national title.

Lyman’s first place finish comes along with several other Summit locals who were able to win national titles of their own throughout the freeski competition, which ran from Sunday, April 10 to Wednesday, April 13.