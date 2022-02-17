Summit’s Paige Petersen wins state championship, Tigers team places 1st and 2nd in giant slalom

Summit High School senior Paige Petersen competes in the Colorado High School Alpine Skiing Championships at Winter Park Resort on Thursday, Feb. 17. Peterson won the giant slalom in a combined time of 2:12.66.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

On the eve of the 2022 Colorado High School Alpine Skiing Championships, a winter storm pushed its way through the area. By morning, the clouds had faded to sunny blue skies with frigid temperatures at Winter Park Resort.

The Summit High School’s Alpine ski team started the 2022 state championships Thursday, Feb. 17, with a giant slalom race, looking to make a jump on the girls second- and the boys seventh-place finishes at the 2021 Alpine and Nordic state ski meet.

At the 2021 state championships, the Summit girls tied for first with Aspen in the giant slalom while taking first in the slalom race. Summit also had two individual state champions in Olyvia and Ella Snyder.

The Snyder sisters were absent from the state championships this year due to a club race, but the Summit girls Alpine team didn’t miss a beat in rising to the occasion.

Paige Petersen, Luci Brady and Keira Horvath all stepped up to perform phenomenally for the Tigers.

Petersen, who finished 12th last year, improved to continue Summit’s legacy of individual state champions by winning the giant slalom. Peterson finished her first run in 1 minute and 6.45 seconds and improved on her second run to finish in 1:06.21 for a combined time of 2:12.66, winning the state title.

“I felt pretty good,” Petersen said in terms of the runs that earned her a state championship. “It’s good to be here with the team and win it all. It was good to race at Winter Park, and I had a lot of fun.”

For the senior, the performance was the product of hard work not only this season but the past four years.

“A lot of hard work goes into it, everyday,” Petersen said. “The whole team puts in a lot of work, and we want to be the best we can, and I guess my work over the summer and this season just paid off the most.”

Petersen was followed by the sophomore duo of Brady and Horvath, who finished in seventh and 10th, respectively. Brady finished the course in a combined time of 2:18.44, with her fastest run being completed in 69 seconds.

Horvath completed the course in 2:19.02, which was impressive as she was out with an injury for the majority of the season.

“Keira ripped it, which is cool because she has been out for almost a month now after she went through a panel and threw out her shoulder,” head coach Karl Barth said.

Senior Jenna Sheldon was the runner-up behind Ella Snyder in the giant slalom and behind Olyvia Snyder in the slalom in 2021, but she ended up not being able to finish the giant slalom Thursday after losing a ski and falling.

Kristiana Stoyanova also had a great finish for the Tigers, placing 24th as a freshman.

The performances by the Tigers girls were enough for them to place first as a team by close to nine points in the giant slalom discipline.

Summit High school’s Dylan Smith competes in the Colorado High School Alpine Ski Championships at Winter Park on Thursday, Feb. 17. Smith placed third overall with a combined time of 2:04.89.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit boys Alpine ski team drastically improved its finish from 2021 as it was able to place second, narrowly beating out the large Battle Mountain roster.

Dylan Smith led the way for the Tigers boys as he placed third overall. Smith finished with a combined time of 2:04.89, with his fastest time occurring on his first run, when he recorded a 1:01.23.

Smith was followed by Michael Cheek, who finished tied for sixth place, which is a massive improvement from last year, when Cheek finished in 61st first place due to not finishing his first run.

Gavin Masters and Jackson Cambell also finished within the top 25, placing 20th and 25th, respectively.

Both teams will compete again Friday, Feb. 18, at Winter Park. The girls will start at 9:30 a.m. and attempt to defend their slalom title from last year.