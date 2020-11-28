Summit’s pandemic-era real estate market requires experienced experts

The Summit County real estate market is hot right now. Pictured here, one of Nelson Walley Real Estate’s current listings at 491 Lakeview Circle in Silverthorne, priced at $4.475 million.

In the pandemic era of Summit County real estate, homes are selling fast due to low inventory and increased demand, leading to a variety of complexities in deals that require the expert guidance of a savvy local broker.

“What we tend to see and what I saw in 2006-07 when the market went crazy, is people thought they could sell their houses on their own to avoid the fees, but we’re assisting clients navigate through some really muddy waters,” said Debbie Nelson, owner/broker at Nelson Walley Real Estate.

Homes that sell like hot cakes present other challenges in the market, which is why the experience that Nelson and partner, co-broker/owner Ned Walley, bring to every deal is essential right now. Here are some of the reasons they see it’s as important as ever to use a Realtor.

Two-for-one knowledge of the market

Debbie Nelson, Broker/Owner at Nelson Walley Real Estate

Walley and Nelson are seeing the Summit County market become a bedroom community for Denver. Proximity to the Front Range for workers who might have the ability to be remote most of the time, but still need to travel to the office once in a while, makes Summit County one of the more convenient ski area markets.

“We’re becoming a metro-Denver suburb with people making Summit their full-time home thanks to the increase in remote work — people want to live where they play,” Walley said.

When clients tour properties with Nelson Walley Real Estate, they’re essentially getting a behind-the-scenes tour of the entire county. Walley and Nelson drive the county and let buyers see many of the different neighborhoods, pointing out all of the hidden gems and using their local knowledge to assist buyers to find their optimal location.

“We’re not your typical team approach, since we view every client as our client, not as she’s your client and he’s my client. You’re getting a two-for-one with us, or more precisely a five-for-one since we have three other members on our team including a staging specialist, a Buyer’s Agent, and a marketing director,” Walley said.

Efficiency

Ned Walley, Broker/Owner at Nelson Walley Real Estate

Nelson and Walley, who bring nearly 25 years of collective experience as Summit County brokers, started their own brokerage in 2019 to eliminate the limitations they felt when working at some of the larger brand brokerages. Nelson Walley is on track to do just over $60 million in transactions this year, which should put them in the top five brokers in Summit County.

They bring confidence to their work and feel the quality and efficiency in what they do is unmatched. They both bring corporate world experience to the brokerage, and complement each other’s strengths extremely well. Walley focuses on strategic negotiations and marketing, whilst Nelson gravitates toward the business details and customer service side of the business.

“Our knowledge, expertise and history — all of that goes together to be able to provide support for our clients,” Walley said. “We’re just having a great time and I think our business is flourishing because we’re able to both do what we love.”

Experience-based expertise

With properties flying off the shelves, Nelson Walley Real Estate is seeing some trends emerge that require professional guidance more than ever. They recently helped keep one deal together that was at risk of falling apart due to the property not appraising. They challenged the appraisal and built a case for why the house was worth its purchase price.

“For us to get into the nitty gritty details and recognize this property is significantly more valuable than one of the comparables the appraiser was using, we were able to convince the buyer that the value was accurate, but it took a lot of time and a lot of our knowledge of the market,” Nelson said.