Summit’s smallest towns put up races for April election where bigger ones cannot

While Breckenridge, Dillon and Silverthorne don't have enough candidates to put out a ballot for next April's election, two of Summit County's smallest municipalities do.

It was previously misreported in the Summit Daily that only Frisco would have contested elections in Summit County come April 3 because, in reality, Blue River and Montezuma both have contested ballots.

Blue River is a small town just south of Breckenridge, and Montezuma, a former mining camp with about 80 residents on paper, is even further off the beaten path, about seven or eight miles east of Keystone Ski Resort on Montezuma Road.

Even though the town's permanent population hovers closer to 40 people, according to the town clerk, Montezuma has nine people who've filed to run for office, including seven who are seeking one of four open seats on the town's board of trustees, along with two mayoral candidates.

In the mayor's race, 18-year-old high school student Benjamin Goff is challenging Mayor Lesley Davis' bid for re-election.

Meanwhile, the seven candidates who've filed to run for the board of trustee positions are Jeremy Nathaniel Conant, Levi Corrigan, Jay Davis, Michelle Farrell, Paul Hinkley, Molly Hood and Dan Maynard.

"That is awesome," Montezuma Town Clerk Sha Miklas said of the full ballot. "We're super excited we have that many people willing to serve the community."

At the same time, Blue River, which has less than 1,000 residents according to census figures, has nine candidates running for office in April, including Mayor Toby Babich, who is running unopposed for another two-year term.

While the mayor's race is uncontested, there are eight more candidates who've filed to run for four open seats on the Blue River Board of Trustees, making for a full race down the ballot. They are Dan Cleary, Ned Esber, Kelly Finley, Mark Fossett, Ted Pilling, Ken Robertson, Thomas Schmidt and Barbara Schmidt.

Additionally, Blue River is planning a candidates forum 4-6 p.m., March 7, at town hall, 110 Whispering Pines Lane.