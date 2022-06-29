Summit’s Tayteum Aschan punches ticket to motocross nationals after rocky road

Summit's Tayteum Aschan, third from left, stands alongside the Fitch family after competing in the South Central Regional competition at the Swan Motocross Raceway Park in Tyler, Texas. Aschan competed June 24-26 to qualify for the national competition with the help of Bobby Fitch and his family. Also pictured from left to right: Ryker, Alyssa, McKayden and Bobby Fitch.

Trish Wipprecht Aschan/Courtesy photo

Success in sports oftentimes occurs after a period of disappointment and struggle. Dillon resident Tayteum Aschan encountered disappointment last year when she finished in seventh place at a motocross regional competition.

In 2021, Tayteum finished one place away from sealing her spot to the highly coveted Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.

Tayteum has been dreaming of attending the meet since she started riding motorbikes when she was 9-years-old.

Tayteum was pleased with her seventh place finish but knew that during the 2021-22 season she wanted to seal her spot at the national meet. Tayteum started her season strong when she became a state champion in two motocross events at the state motocross competition back in October.

Following the state competition, the 14-year-old experienced another bump in the road in her young motocross journey. While competing in Ordway, Colorado, Tayteum broke her wrist, jeopardizing the rest of her season.

“It was in the boys super mini class, which I just took fifth in and then I was going off in my second moto (race) and my front end just tucked under,” Tayteum said. “I put my hand to break my fall, and I broke my growth plate in my wrist.”

Following the injury, Tayteum was required to take some time away from riding while her wrist healed in a cast. At first, Tayteum was bummed because she was afraid she may miss the regional competition, but she remained determined.

Under the discretion of her doctors, Tayteum remained in her cast for two weeks before she cut it off in order to get back to riding. She rode with a brace as she fought for a good seed time for the regional competition.

All of her hard work and perseverance came to fruition at the Swan Motocross Raceway Park Youth South Central Regional in Tyler, Texas. Tayteum competed from June 24-26 in the girls 11- to 16-year-old age division, where she was able to place second overall while riding her Husqvarna TC 105.

“I was pretty stoked. It’s crazy. The gift that God gave me is just amazing,” Tayteum said.

“When you sustain an injury like that you can always regress because there is always that fear factor of getting hurt again,” her father, Shane Aschan, said. “I was glad to see she was able to overcome her injury.”

Tayteum Aschan checks her tires prior to competing in the South Central Regional competition at the Swan Motocross Raceway Park in Tyler, Texas. Aschan qualified for the national competition after placing third, third and second for second place overall.

Trish Wipprecht Aschan/Courtesy photo

Tayteum received two third place finishes and a runner-up title in her three motocross races in order to finish second overall — a jump of five places in a span of a year. The success shows how much Tayteum has grown as an athlete despite the challenges she has faced.

“I train with Bobby Fitch a lot. I have learned a lot with him, but I also went down to Oklahoma for a week and trained with Robbie Smith,” Tayteum said of her big jump. “That was an awesome experience. Smith changed the track to make it so we could get ourselves ready for Swan.”

It wasn’t until she had her ticket to Loretta in her hand that she started to process that she had achieved her dream of competing at the national competition.

“I was so excited, coming off the track it didn’t feel real,” Tayteum said. “I couldn’t express my feelings at all. I know my dad and my parents are here to support me the whole way. I am still amazed that I made it.”

With ample time before the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, which will take place from Aug. 1-6, she will continue to train throughout the summer.

Tayteum will ride at multiple locations leading up to nationals including the Leadville Motocross Park, at a three day camp in Missouri and perhaps at the Smith’s motocross track.

As is her way, Tayteum will hold herself to a high standard at the national meet. She has goals of finishing within the top 15 among the nation’s best riders.

“I just want to get there, adapt to the track, learn the track and focus on what is being done,” Tayteum said.

Tayteum Aschan stands with her ticket to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee. Tayteum competed at the regional competition June 24-26 and placed second overall.

Trish Wipprecht Aschan/Courtesy photo

Shane Aschan elaborated that Tayteum’s next big goal is to get her pro license, which she will attempt to achieve over the next few seasons.

The Summit High School incoming sophomore is thankful for those who have supported her in her journey to making the national competition, including Fitch, her family and her sponsors.

“It’s kind of a family slash friends and family deal to get her to that level,” Shane Aschan said. “To make it there is a pretty good achievement, there is a lot more than one person involved. There are other people trying to get her there.”