Sun & Ski to collect winter clothing donations

Sun & Ski is hosting a drive for winter clothing, called the Share Your Warmth initiative.

The Dillon store, 761-A W. Anemone Trail, will be accepting new and gently used cold weather adult or children’s clothing items through Nov. 3. Clothing can be placed in the store’s donation bin. Donations will benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

Donors can take pictures at the store and share to social media with the hashtag #ShareYourWarmth and tag @SunAndSkiSports to enter a giveaway for a Patagonia Better Sweater quarter-zip fleece. Two donors at each store location will receive the prize.