Saturday traffic updates: Delays at Vail Pass for avalanche work
10:30 a.m. Expect 20-30 minute delays on I-70 at Vail Pass for avalanche reduction work.
8:50 a.m. The eastbound lanes of I-70 have reopened at Silverthorne.
Original story:
DILLON — It’s another day of snowy, icy roads and ongoing closures. This morning, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Silverthorne because of a crash. The westbound lanes of I-70 have reopened at Vail Pass. Loveland Pass remains closed because of road conditions.
For more information, check cotrip.org or sign up for Colorado Department of Transportation alerts at codot.gov/topcontent/travel-alerts-system/for-general-public.
