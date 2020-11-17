SunShare to donate to High Country Conservation Center for new solar subscribers
Some Summit County governments have partnered with SunShare, a company that provides subscription-based solar energy, to raise money for the High Country Conservation Center.
SunShare will donate $50 to the nonprofit conservation center for each new subscriber from Breckenridge, Frisco or unincorporated Summit County, according to a news release. SunShare also will give new subscribers gift cards to local sustainable businesses.
The company builds solar farms, to which residents can subscribe to offset a portion of their electricity use with solar energy. Interested Summit County residents can find more information at MySunShare.com/summit.
