Super Bowl DUI enforcement begins Friday

The Heat is On for Super Bowl Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with law enforcement agencies around the state, is kicking off its Super Bowl weekend DUI enforcement period. The enforcement period is the second of 16 planned this year and will run from Jan. 31 through Feb. 3.

“The bottom line is that if you’ve had a drink, don’t drive,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “No level of impairment is acceptable. We want to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel impaired, which in turn saves lives on Colorado roads.”

Last year, officers arrested 315 impaired drivers during the Super Bowl weekend. More than 522 impaired drivers were arrested during CDOT’s last enforcement period — the Winter Blitz from Jan. 17-27 — including at least 13 in Summit County.

