Superintendent calls for human resources audit, mandatory reporting training following arrest of teacher on sexual assault charges

New Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd released a statement Wednesday regarding the recent arrest of a Summit Middle School teacher, who is facing several charges of sexual assault on a child.

The teacher, Leonard Alan Grams, 61, was arrested Aug. 9 and has been charged five counts of sex assault on a child and three counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. An affidavit filed in support of the arrest, which was released later that afternoon, detailed how seven students came forward with allegations against Grams.

Grams taught with the district for 28 years. Grams taught physical education and was a project initiative teacher at Summit Middle School. Grams’ counsel said Tuesday he has been a Summit County resident since 1997.

“I’m coming to you today because the health and safety of your children is our biggest priority,” Byrd said in the video statement.

In the video, Byrd said he will require an audit of the district’s human resources processes and that all employees will be required to complete mandatory reporting training.

According to the affidavit, the school district conducted its own investigation before contacting the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

In the affidavit in support of Grams’ arrest, several staff members were told by law enforcement they were mandatory reporters. Mandatory reporters, including all public and private school staff, are required to report instances of suspected child abuse to 911 or Colorado’s non-emergency child abuse reporting line at 844-264-5437.