Support the Summit High School music department with Valentine’s Day swing dancing

Merle and Thekla Schultz practice their swing dance moves during a fundraiser for the Summit High School music department.

Jessica Smith / jsmith@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — Grab your dancing shoes and head to Summit County Community and Senior Center for Dancing & Delectables this Valentine’s Day. The eighth annual swing and ballroom dancing event will feature a silent auction, treats, live music and more.

The evening starts with beginner dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. followed by musical performances from the Summit High Band and Summit Singers until 9 p.m.

“(Summit High School) students have been having a lot of fun while preparing for Dancing & Delectables,” Karen Olsen, director of instrumental music at the school, said in a news release. “We have such talented musicians and singers at Summit High School, and this is a great event to showcase and celebrate all their hard work. It is always a joy to work with these dedicated Summit students and see the musicians and the community come together for this good cause.”

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and $25 for families. They can be purchased at Summit High School, 16201 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge, prior to the event or at the door, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. All proceeds from the event support the Summit High School music department.

For more information, contact Summit High School at 970-368-1100.