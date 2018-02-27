Supreme Court hands Dreamers a reprieve from deportations that could have started next week

WASHINGTON — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals “Dreamers” can’t be deported starting next week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The high court put the brakes on a federal proposal, to start as early as the March 8 deadline, that could have led to federal authorities deporting people brought to the United States illegally as children. The justices spent two days deliberating and finally denied a Trump administration request for the Supreme Court to take the case before it works its way through federal appeals courts.

David R. Schambach, an immigration attorney based in Glenwood Springs, said Monday’s ruling was about what he expected.

“The Trump administration tried to jump from the 9th Circuit Court in Northern California to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is not one to step into the middle before it is reviewed by a lower court,” Schambach said.

It’s good news for “Dreamers” but they’re still in limbo, said Amy Novak, an Avon immigration attorney.

“If the Supreme Court can see no reason to step in, they’re not going to,” Novak said.

