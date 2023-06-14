Survey finds 40% of Summit County government employees report risk of leaving job due to housing

The building for the former Days Inn hotel is pictured in Silverthorne on Monday, May 22, 2023. Summit County officials recently completed a renovation of the hotel, converting the property into 51 income-based housing units.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Housing remains a significant obstacle for the Summit County government’s recruitment and retention efforts, according to a recent survey of 166 employees across various county departments.

Only 5% of respondents indicated they were completely satisfied with their housing, the survey found, and 40% said that there is a possibility they could leave their job with the Summit County government due to uncertainty or dissatisfaction with their current housing.

“Housing is a challenge,” Deputy Human Resources Director Stefanie Miranda said at the County Commission’s Tuesday, June 13, work session. She noted no one was surprised by the results of the survey.

“We’ve got a lot of folks that could potentially leave, or have left. Or, we have lost recruitment of candidates coming in because of housing,” Miranda said. “There’s a good chance of us losing employees because housing needs might change at some point unexpectedly.”

The county administered the survey as part of a housing needs assessment launched in March. It was rolled out to better understand the housing situations and challenges of the government’s current workforce, according to a staff memo.

The 166 participants represent 30% of the 550 government employees invited to participate in the survey. Of the respondents, 93% are full-time employees of the Summit County government and 77% are between the ages of 25 and 54.

Respondents spanned several county departments including 911 dispatch, the assessor’s office, building inspection, the coroner’s office, the libraries, the Sheriff’s Office, the public health department, the transit department and more.

The survey also found that 59 respondents were hiring managers or had been part of a hiring team that lost a candidate or had an offer refused due to housing in the past five years. Only 11 hiring managers or hiring team members indicated they had not lost a potential employee due to housing.

Most employees who responded owned their home, with 63% indicating they own or have a mortgage for on a home; 36% responded that they have a short- or long-term rental or live with others.

About 42% lived in detached single-family homes with 22% in townhomes or duplexes and 26% in condos or apartments. Two respondents indicated that they live in a van or vehicle, but not by choice.

“Everybody needs housing, whether you make $40,000 a year or $100,000 and above,” Miranda said. “Everybody at some point is going to need some sort of housing and/or assistance with getting there.”

Only eight of the respondents indicated that they are completely satisfied with their current housing. Lack of satisfaction was largely based on square footage, lack of a garage, number of rooms and access to a yard or other semi-private space, according to the survey results.

About 18% of employees who responded to the survey are concerned about the long-term reliability or stability of their current housing. Approximately 27% of respondents said they currently rent but would prefer to own their home.

The biggest obstacle to employees making their desired housing change? A large majority (60%) of the government employees said the associated changes are too expensive. About 18% said there are no available options that meet their desires.

The survey also asked employees how the county could help improve their housing situation. About 43% of respondents suggested the county provide rent or mortgage assistance toward any property in Summit County but not necessarily those owned by the government.

The suggestion of providing more housing options reserved for county employees proved popular with about a third of respondents, as did a suggestion to increase the amount of money for down payment assistance loans.

Assistant County Manager Andy Atencio told the County Commissioners that staff would come back with recommendations on how to best assist with employee housing needs during the June 27 work session.