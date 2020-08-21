Susan G. Komen Colorado announces virtual More Than Pink Walk

Originally planned for two dates — one on Sept. 13 at Garden of the Gods Park and one on Sept. 27 at Auraria Campus — the Susan G. Komen Colorado’s More Than Pink Walk will now take place virtually on Sept. 27 to allow participants across the state to participate.

According to a news release, the walk is an important fundraiser for Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts. It also provides a sense of community to those touched by breast cancer.

There is no fee to register or to access the online fundraising tools. Any registration fees made prior to the transition will count toward the personal or team fundraising goals. To register, visit KomenColorado.org/walk.