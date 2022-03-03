Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure returns to the Frisco Nordic Center

On Saturday, March 5, the Town of Frisco will host the Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure at the Frisco Nordic Center.

Three-quarters of the funds raised at the event will stay in Colorado to help undeserved women afford quality breast health care services.

The weekend of festivities will start with the Frisco Flamingle Pink Party, which will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Highside Brewing. The party will also serve as an early packet pickup and welcome event with complimentary refreshments.

On Saturday, the day will begin with registration and packet pickup at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the Snowshoe for the Cure Celebration ceremony will begin and will be followed by the start of the self-timed 3-kilometer start, the 5-kilometer walk start and the 3-kilometer walk start.

Participants are encouraged to be clad in pink as they stroll their way through the course in an effort to end the world’s most frequently diagnosed cancer.

Registration is open at KomenColorado.org. Registration is $50 in advance (through 9 a.m. Friday) and $60 at the Frisco Flamingle party or the day of the event. Kids 12 and younger are free with a registered adult.