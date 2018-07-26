Suspect accused of assaulting Breckenridge police officer identified

The suspect who allegedly assaulted a Breckenridge police officer on Saturday night has been identified as 21-year-old Nathan Finnegan of Austin, Minnesota.

Officer Jennifer Kruse responded to the scene of a single motor vehicle crash at about 1:40 a.m. on July 21, on the corner of Highlands Drive and Highway 9 in Breckenridge. On arrival, she encountered Finnegan in the roadway, wearing boxer shorts, and stopped to perform a safety and welfare check.

According to the Breckenridge Police Department, Finnegan began acting violently and erratically, hitting Kruse in the face, knocking her to the ground and damaging her patrol vehicle. She was able to call for backup during the initial confrontation, and law enforcement officials from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Breckenridge PD arrived to arrest Finnegan. Kruse was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco and has since been released.

Finnegan was advised on Tuesday on four criminal counts including first degree assault of a peace officer, criminal mischief, driving a vehicle under the influence and careless driving, according to a release from the District Attorney's Office.

Summit County Judge Edward J. Casias set Finnegan's bail at $75,000 on Tuesday, and he is currently being held at the Summit County Detentions Facility in Breckenridge awaiting charge filings. Finnegan is scheduled to appear in Summit County District Court on Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m.