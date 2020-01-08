Suspect identified in Breckenridge stabbing

BRECKENRIDGE — The man arrested following a stabbing Tuesday morning in Breckenridge has been identified as 38-year-old Carlton George Findley, according to an arrest affidavit of the incident.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers with the Breckenridge Police Department were dispatched to Beaver Run Resort on an assault call and were informed that ski patrol was assisting a man with knife wounds at the Coppertop Bar and Café patio.

Once on scene, police were led to a man later identified as Findley, a Beaver Run employee who witnesses claimed was responsible for stabbing a co-worker. Findley was being held inside by Beaver Run security and was taken into custody by Breckenridge officers. Beaver Run security officers also were in possession of a knife they said they took away from Findley.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered multiple stab wounds to the back of the head along with injuries to his hands, according to the report. Medical personnel transported him to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco. St. Anthony Summit spokesperson Brent Boyer said the victim was transferred in stable condition Tuesday to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with St. Anthony Lakewood said the man was no longer admitted to the hospital and that it’s possible he was treated and released.

Officers also reported speaking with several witnesses on scene, all of which described Findley attacking the other man with a kitchen knife. Police also recovered a video of the incident, which showed Findley being held down by people on scene and cutting the hand of another employee who was trying to intervene.

Findley was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital for medical clearance. Once cleared, Findley was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder and felony menacing.