Suspect in 2020 Eagle County pandemic-related coughing incident found not guilty on all charges

On April 20, 2020, 51-year-old Vail resident Nathan Herries was cited with four misdemeanors and one petty offense by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office following an incident at the Edwards Village Market.

In violation of Eagle County public health order and Village Market policy at the time, the suspect reportedly refused to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and stepped between an employee and another customer to cough on food the customer intended to purchase.

In collaboration with Eagle County Crime Stoppers, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office used social media to attempt to identify the suspect in the incident. An anonymous tipster identified the suspect as Harries. Harries was then charged with misdemeanors of miscellaneous unlawful acts regarding public health, tampering and two charges of menacing. Additionally, the petty offense Herries was charged with was for disorderly conduct — an offensive gesture.

Herries pleaded not guilty and on Jan. 5, in the Eagle County Court. He was found not guilty on all five counts.

