Suspect in Minneapolis police station burning arrested in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Police Department assisted federal agencies in arresting a suspected arsonist out of Minneapolis this weekend.

Dylan Robinson, 22, is one of several suspects wanted for allegedly setting fire to a Minneapolis police station May 28, just three days after the death of George Floyd sparked widespread protests throughout the city.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Breckenridge Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Robinson in the parking lot of the Breckenridge Recreation Center. Breckenridge Chief Jim Baird said the man was briefly taken to the police department before being transferred to the Front Range.

Baird noted that his officers have assisted in federal cases only a “handful of times” since he took over but that its not uncommon.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Anywhere they’re working, there’s going to be a local agency,” Baird said. “So they usually will reach out and ask for us to be with them for things like this, especially because a lot of them are in plain clothes. Instead of looking like a bunch of armed gunmen coming into town, the presence of uniformed officers from the jurisdiction helps let everyone know it’s a law enforcement group.”

Officials won’t be releasing additional information on the case until after Robinson’s court hearing, scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Denver, according to Jeffrey Dorschner, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice District of Colorado.

Nikki Credic-Barrett, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, said the agency helped track Robinson to Colorado but didn’t take part in the arrest. She noted that Robinson was in Marshal Service custody.

This story will be updated following Robinson’s 2 p.m. court hearing.