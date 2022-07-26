Suspect wanted related to 2019 Breckenridge homicide case

A photo of Brendan Rye, a man killed during an altercation in Breckenridge on Wednesday, Nov. 6, released by Breckenridge Police Department on Friday, Nov. 8.

Breckenridge Police Department/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Miles Fernando Tovar is now 38 years old.

On the evening of Nov. 6, 2019, 29-year-old Brendan Rye was killed during an altercation in Breckenridge, police say. On July 26, the Breckenridge Police Department issued a news release for a suspect wanted in connection to the case.

According to the release, Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge, is wanted in connection to the ongoing investigation involving the death of Rye, his then-coworker. The release said Tovar is charged with first-degree burglary, manslaughter, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment.

The release said that on Nov. 6, 2019 at 9:48 p.m., a coworker called 911 to report that Rye was unconscious and not breathing in a condominium they were all living in while renovating it. The condo is located in Breckenridge.

The release said that upon arrival, law enforcement noted that Tovar was lying on the floor in the hallway between two bedrooms while Rye lay unresponsive in the bathroom. Rye was later pronounced dead.

The news release said a $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to Tovar’s arrest. Individuals with information are asked to contact the Breckenridge Police Department Detective Jennifer Johnson at 970-453-2251 at extension 1662, or by emailing jenniferj@townofbreckenridge.com . Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-877-WANTED2.

As of November 2021, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum said the investigation was still active but did not have further details to offer at the time. According to previous Summit Daily News reporting, Rye and Tovar, then-37, reportedly got into a disagreement after a night of drinking.

Police records state that Tovar told authorities he and Rye got into a physical fight and that he heard a “loud bang” as a bullet hit him in the leg. He said he put Rye in a headlock and heard another bang as they wrested to the floor. Tovar said he held him on the ground until he was no longer moving.

In November 2021, McCollum said her office was still reviewing investigative materials alongside the Breckenridge Police Department, but she said any guess as to when any further steps could be taken in the case would be purely speculative.