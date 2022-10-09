Suspected cocaine ring busted in Rifle

RIFLE — An investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring in Rifle has led to the seizure of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 in cash, a Friday Rifle Police Department news release states.

The investigation took place over the past five months.

Investigators executed multiple arrest and search warrants in Rifle on Wednesday. They resulted in the arrest of nine people suspected of conspiring to distribute narcotics.

The investigation was conducted by the TRIDENT/TAG joint task force, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rifle Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agencies of Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Montrose, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Western Colorado Drug Task Force, GRANITE Task Force of Eagle County, Southwest Drug Task Force, 7th Judicial Task Force, US Postal Inspector and the assistance of the Garfield County All Hazards Response Team, the release states.

This is an ongoing investigation with an outstanding arrest warrant and additional arrest warrants pending, the release states. If you have information that can help with this investigation call 970-945-0744.

This story is from PostIndependent.com .