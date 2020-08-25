Sustainable swimwear and clothing brand pops up in Summit County

Water and Salt is a new sustainable clothing and swimwear brand based in Summit County. Owner and founder Nichole Steuart makes the pieces herself.

Photo by Gary Hufham

FRISCO — Water and Salt, a new swimwear and clothing company based in Summit County, is creating fashionable swimwear that is also comfortable. Founder and owner Nichole Steuart makes the pieces herself and wants to keep the brand sustainable, working with slow fashion rather than the typical fashion market timeline to prevent overproduction.

Steuart said the idea for Water and Salt has been in the works for about a year and a half. While working with a swimwear company last year, she realized there was a need for quality swimwear in Colorado, particularly in Summit County as there are limited swimwear options in the High Country.

“My main goal for the pieces are that they are comfortable for any activity and that they keep the wearer feeling secure, confident in what they’re wearing but also fashion forward because so many things that we have up in our area are athletic based, and a lot of girls don’t want to wear a speedo one-piece,” Steuart said. “They want to feel stylish, but they also want to make sure that if they’re white-water rafting, that nothing’s falling out.”

Steuart said she was able to use the additional free time during the stay-at-home order to officially launch Water and Salt this summer.

While Steuart is focusing on swimwear and outerwear, there are plans in the works for some fall pieces. Steuart plans to prioritize working with sustainable fabrics and has ordered packaging and labels made from recycled materials that will be used for shipping.

“(I’m) really trying to be a part of the change that the fashion industry needs to see,” Steuart said in reference to her eco-friendly approach.

Steuart said pieces from Water and Salt can be worn while laying out on the beach as well as while paddleboarding or kitesurfing. Steuart wants the pieces to be versatile, so a one-piece suit could be worn with, say, a pair of shorts, as a bodysuit or as a bathing suit. The pieces are also meant to last for a long time, which is why Steuart is opting for more timeless rather than trendy pieces, and she hopes the quality of the pieces will prevent them from ending up in the landfill. Steuart also wants the brand to be body-positive through her models and by creating inclusive sizing.

“I don’t photoshop my models,” Steuart said. “I want them to be natural. I want people to be able to look at the pieces on the models and see real women wearing them.”

Shaina Krieger models Water and Salt swimwear on the shores of Dillon Reservoir.

Photo by Nichole Steuart

Shaina Krieger lives in Frisco and was Water and Salt’s first model. As an active mom of two, Krieger found that the pieces were both comfortable and moveable.

“Creating a line that’s accessible to all financially and then in how it fits on the body in all kinds of bodies just feels good,” Krieger said about the brand. “I think any of these pieces, if you were to be hiking (or) biking, they would stay on in a way where it would be like a sports bra but maybe a little bit more sassy.”

Water and Salt’s pricing ranges from $45-$115. Tops and bottoms are typically $45-$65 each, while one-piece swimsuits are on the upper end of the price range. The brand also offers custom swimwear, and sizes range from XS to XXL, although Steuart is working on expanding this range to include potentially smaller and larger sizes. Pieces can be purchased at Etsy.com/shop/waterandsaltwear.