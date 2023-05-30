Swan Mountain Road asphalt work could impact travelers in Summit County
Road work on Swan Mountain Road will begin Wednesday, May 31, with traffic impacts expected weekdays through June 22.
Work is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week, depending on availability of asphalt, according to a news release from the Summit County government.
Most of the work will involve one-lane closures with traffic control, though there will be a day or two where the road will be closed from Sapphire Point west to Farmers Korner north of Breckenridge.
Signage will be updated to indicate when the full closure will occur.
