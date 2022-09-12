Swan Mountain Road closure is planned for Sept. 15, including recpath section

A planned closure of Swan Mountain Road will take place this Thursday, Sept. 15, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for maintenance.

The road will be closed to ensure the safety of work crews. Alternate routes include Dillon Dam Road and Interstate 70.

The portion of the Summit County Recreation Path west of Sapphire Point through Farmers Korner will be closed, as well. The portion of the path from Summit Cove to Sapphire Point will remain open.