Swift Communications awards grant money to Silverthorne Elementary, Summit Therapy Animals

Formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards grants to programs promoting literacy, reading and writing skills, as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

According to the foundation, it has awarded a total of $80,986 to 36 organizations this year, including $2,450 to two groups in Summit County. Furthermore, the company has doled out more than $530,000 to organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business since 2008. The Summit Daily News is owned by the company.

Receiving one of the grants this year, Summit Therapy Animals in Breckenridge was awarded $450 for extensions to a dog-book library, bookmarks picturing the dogs and incorporation of new volunteer teams in the Reading Education Assistance Dogs program, according to a news release.

The Therapy Dog teams visit six elementary schools and three libraries in Summit County to help children build their reading comprehension and self-confidence, and approximately 340 children will benefit from the program, according to Swift.

Also, Silverthorne Elementary School has been awarded $2,000 for book purchases to be used in guided reading groups and classroom libraries. The books will be sent home for a period of time and then returned, and the money will help serve a diverse population of about 300 learners with 70 percent of students enrolled in the free-and-reduced-meal program.

The deadline to apply for the grants was Feb. 15, and 163 applications were received altogether. The criteria calls for details about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization's project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program.

Recommended Stories For You

Furthermore, applicants must provide a complete description of the project, explain how it will be evaluated and submit a budget. Award winners have to report their results once the projects are completed.

Applications will be accepted again next year with another Feb. 15 deadline. For more, BessieMinorSwift.org.