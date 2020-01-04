Swift Foundation accepting applications for literacy grants

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Summit County that promote literacy, reading and writing skills or offer programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas, according to a news release.

Grant applications requesting $500-$3,000 will be accepted. Applications are due Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced May 1. Tax-exempt nonprofits can apply at bessieminorswift.org/apply.

The foundation was founded by the owners of Swift Communications, which owns the Summit Daily News. It has awarded more than $600,000 in grants since 2008.

Find more information at bessieminorswift.org.