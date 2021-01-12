Swift Foundation accepting grant applications for literacy, education programs

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Summit County.

The foundation — formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the company that owns and operates the Summit Daily News — will consider grant applications from organizations that provide direct service to help with the implementation or expansion of literacy programs for children who are below grade level or experiencing difficulty reading.

The foundation also considers grants to develop reading and writing skills at all age levels and provides support for STEM and the arts.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15. Recipients will be announced May 1. The fund will consider applications requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

More than $700,000 in grant money has been awarded since 2008. The foundation prefers to consider support for programs rather than grants for the purchase of technology. The foundation also favors organizations that do not have access to large fundraising budgets and are local in nature.

Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt. For more information, visit BessieMinorSwift.org. To apply, email grants@bessieminorswift.org.