All crews clear from possible rescue call

Reports over the scanner indicated two 9-1-1 calls were made around noon reporting the possible fall of a biker off the recreation path into Tenmile Creek. By 12:20 p.m., Summit Fire engines Engine 2, Wildland 1 and Wildland 2 were dispatched to the location for swift water rescue operations.

The crews found that the bicyclist had not entered the water and suffered minor injuries after falling off the bike. The rescue operation has ended at this time.