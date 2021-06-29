Sylvan Fire in Eagle County at 27% containment

EAGLE — Some heavy-hitting help is on the way to the Sylvan Fire, which is 16 miles south of Eagle and about 70 miles southwest of Summit County. The latest report from the U.S. Forest Service shows 27% containment of the blaze that has now consumed 3,775 acres — nearly 6 square miles — in the much beloved state park area.

During a fire update Monday evening, June 28, Rob Powell, operations section chief for the Rocky Mountain Type I Incident Team in charge, noted that two Hotshot crews are slated to arrive Tuesday, June 29, to assist with the firefighting effort.

“More resources are coming and we are looking forward to having them,” Powell said. “With more resources and hand crews, we have a better shot at containment.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service Inciweb information page, there are now 387 personnel assigned to the Sylvan Fire.

According to Powell, crews are making good progress establishing fire line along the Eagle-Thomasville road. The western boundary of the fire is more troublesome because it features both difficult terrain and thick fuels.

The Sylvan Fire burn scar, seen from above. There are currently 387 fire personnel assigned to the blaze and two new Hotshot crews are slated to arrive Tuesday, June 29.

“There is still quite a bit of work to do there, but at the end of day today, we are feeling good about it,” Powell said. He noted that help from the incoming Hotshots will be vital to securing this arm of the fire. “For the Hotshot crews, this is their bread and butter.”

As they work to contain the fire, Powell stressed that crews are also developing contingency plans if conditions worsen. For example, he noted a plan has been developed to protect structures in the Fulford area. That work will help residents even after the Sylvan Fire is extinguished, Powell said.

Sylvan Fire at a glance

Location: Eagle County, White River National Forest in Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle Size: 3,775 acres Fuel: Spruce-Fir Cause: Suspected lightning, still under investigation Date of Ignition: June 20 around 3:15 p.m. Firefighting Personnel: 387 Containment: 27%

Looking for that black line

Everyone wants to see black lines on fire boundary maps because they signify containment lines around the blaze. Mark Giacoletto, deputy incident commander for the Sylvan Fire team, noted it will likely be a while before that happens.

“When will it be out? I don’t see, in the very near future, having a black line all round it,” Giacoletto said. “It will be a bit before it’s contained. There will be smoke popping up through interior throughout the summer.”

That said, Giacoletto said he is optimistic about where the situation stands and the crews assigned to the scene.

Eye on the skies

Sylvan Fire Incident Commander Dan Dallas noted that weather conditions remain a critical component of crews’ efforts.

“The weather this week should favor continued progress on fire line construction and preparation for future burning operations,” Dallas said in a Monday morning update. “A few new crews have arrived, and two additional Hotshot crews are expected soon. This will help with completing some of the more difficult portions of the fire line.”

Crews have completed a direct fire line from Sylvan Lake westward to the power line road. South of Sylvan Lake, firefighters are prepping the primary containment line along the moist, grassy stream bottom parallel to the Eagle-Thomasville Road.

Crews are also working to contain the portion of the fire that moved south of the Mount Thomas Trail and ridgeline. Once they have completed this section, they will then clear an indirect fire line extending westward along Mount Thomas Trail as a contingency against southward spread of the fire in the steep, inaccessible portions that are unsafe for crews to work in.

Dallas said the favorable weather over the weekend and more moisture on the way is helping moderate the situation.

“Rain received in recent days will continue to keep fuels moist while moderating fire behavior. Fire spread will be limited and consisting mostly of smoldering and creeping,” Dallas said.

Though lightning is suspected as cause of the fire, the incident is still under investigation.

For the latest information about pre-evacuation or evacuation notices or fire restrictions on non-Federal lands, visit ECemergency.org . Officials are also reminding the public that wildfires are a No Drone Zone, and if you fly, they can’t.

