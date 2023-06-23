Synagogue of the Summit announces day of service

Members of Synagogue of the Summit will be coming together on Sunday, June 25, to participate in projects to help four Summit County nonprofits as a part of Mitzvah Day.

Approximately 70 synagogue members are expected to be working on projects across the county, according to a news release. Members will be packing grocery bags for Smart Bellies in Breckenridge, completing cleanup and small maintenance tasks for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, painting a preschool classroom in Frisco, and assisting Friends of the Dillon Ranger District with campsite restoration and site cleanup in Keystone.

The day of service is a reflection of a commitment to the value of tikkun olam, which means “to repair the world,” in the Jewish faith, according to the release.