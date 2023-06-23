Synagogue of the Summit announces day of service
Members of Synagogue of the Summit will be coming together on Sunday, June 25, to participate in projects to help four Summit County nonprofits as a part of Mitzvah Day.
Approximately 70 synagogue members are expected to be working on projects across the county, according to a news release. Members will be packing grocery bags for Smart Bellies in Breckenridge, completing cleanup and small maintenance tasks for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, painting a preschool classroom in Frisco, and assisting Friends of the Dillon Ranger District with campsite restoration and site cleanup in Keystone.
The day of service is a reflection of a commitment to the value of tikkun olam, which means “to repair the world,” in the Jewish faith, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.