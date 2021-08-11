Synagogue of the Summit donates backpacks to Dillon Valley Elementary School

Synagogue of the Summit’s Social Actions Committee recently donated more than 50 backpacks and hundreds of dollars in gift cards to students at Dillon Valley Elementary School.

Photo from Joel Schwartzman / Synagogue of the Summit

According to Rabbi Joel Schwartzman, the project began when members brought their purchased backpacks and gift cards to a Sabbath service at Sapphire Point on July 16. Afterward, several members of the Social Actions Committee used gift cards to buy school supplies to fill the packs in addition to donations from Walmart, Target and City Market.