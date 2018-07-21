Synagogue of the Summit gives back to the community

On Sunday, the Synagogue of the Summit congregation held its first Mitzvah Day, a day of doing good deeds in the community. Members of SOS deployed in a coordinated effort to work on four service projects throughout Summit County. In Breckenridge, members of the congregation supported the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, working to improve hiking trails. In Frisco, they improved the landscaping at the safe house for Advocates for Victims of Assault. In Dillon, volunteers worked to Improve the pathways around Dillon Marina and in Silverthorne they supported the efforts of the Blue River Horse Center, repairing facilities on the ranch.