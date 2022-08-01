TABOR refund checks start to mail out Monday

Mailboxes are pictured outside the Breckenridge Post Office on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Colorado taxpayers can expect to see refund checks show up in the mail soon.

According to the state’s Department of Revenue , checks begin to hit the mail on Monday, and eligible taxpayers will receive their checks by the end of September. Individual taxpayers will receive $750 checks, while joint filers will receive $1,500 checks.

The refunds are guaranteed under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, but Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that moved the payout of the refunds up from next spring to this summer, before the November general election.

The refunds were initially slated to be $400 for individuals and $800 for joint filers, but were revised following revenue forecasts estimating continued growth.

Polis has described the Colorado Cash Back program as bringing Coloradans relief as they continue to face higher prices for food, gas and housing.

“Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money,” the governor said about the plan in May.

Some Republicans have criticized the refund program as evidence of Democrats politicizing TABOR when it’s beneficial for them.

“For years, these same Democrats have worked to undermine TABOR and fought to increase fees and taxes on everyday Coloradans,” Kristi Burton Brown, the chairwoman of the Colorado GOP, said in April. “However, I’m pleased to see their apparent change of heart, even if it is clearly just an election year game.”

This story is from TheCenterSquare.com .