Tacos Tequila is back with a liquor license, hosting karaoke celebration

DILLON — As of Tuesday, Nov. 12, Tacos Tequila officially had its liquor license reinstated after it had been revoked. The restaurant continued to serve food but not alcohol. The license was revoked due to the fact the previous owner’s name was registered on the liquor license and was not updated with the name of the current owner.

To celebrate the reopening of their bar and reinstated service of tequila, Tacos Tequila is hosting a karaoke night from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 16, to celebrate.