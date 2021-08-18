Tai-Lee Smith to represent US at mountain bike junior worlds

Breckenridge local Tai-Lee Smith, pictured while racing for the Summit Tigers mountain bike team, will represent the U.S. at the upcoming Union Cycliste Internationale Mountain Bike Junior World Championships scheduled for Aug. 25-29 in Val di Sole, Italy.

Photo from Marla Dyer Biggin

Breckenridge resident and 2021 Summit High School graduate Tai-Lee Smith will represent the United States at the Union Cycliste Internationale Mountain Bike Junior World Championships, which will be held from Aug. 25-29 in Val di Sole, Italy.

Smith is one of seven girls the country selected, along with seven boys, to join the American contingent at the World Championships. Smith said the selections are based off the Union Cycliste Internationale points lists as well as performances at Union Cycliste Internationale races. At junior worlds, Smith said she will race Aug. 26 on a steep, technical course.

Smith’s selection to the team follows her first two World Cup races in Europe in May. This fall, she’ll race for collegiate mountain bike powerhouse Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.