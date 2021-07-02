Take a walk in the park

People play at Meadow Creek Park in Frisco during summer 2015. Though it's known for its skiing, Summit County is home to many beautiful parks.

Photo by Todd Powell / Todd Powell Photography

Each year, visitors flock to Summit County for some of the most scenic sites in the state. Did you know you can catch some of those views at its local parks? Here’s what each town has to offer:

Frisco

Stop by the scenic Walter Bryon Park (306 Creekside Drive) to play on its large green lawn, which is frequently used for outdoor yoga classes and picnics. Visitors can also take advantage of fishing in the nearby Tenmile Creek.

Looking for something more active? Then stop by Frisco Adventure Park (621 Recreation Way). The area is full of thrilling activities including a bike park, skate park, disc golf course, a lodge and a multipurpose field. Nearby is the Frisco Peninsula, where there’s plenty of trails for hiking, biking and trail running.

If you’re looking to slow down your pace, then Frisco Historic Park & Museum (120 Main St.) must be on your list. Located right on Main Street, it’s a can’t-miss that is full of the town’s heritage and history. Guests are invited to take a self-guided walking tour, attend a historic lecture and visit the restored cabins.

Once you’re done, head over to the beautiful Meadow Creek Park (828 Meadow Drive). This small recreation area has a pavilion, playground and a pond with gorgeous views of the mountains. Fishing is also allowed.

Before leaving the town, stop by Frisco Bay Marina Park (267 Marina Road). It’s located right along Dillon Reservoir and has a playground near the sand beach. Visitors are allowed to fish in the area, and there’s even boat rentals available.

Dillon

Dillon also boasts a park along the reservoir called Marina Park (306 W. Lodgepole St.). Guests are known to visit the lakeshore and snap photos of the beautiful vistas of the Tenmile and Gore mountain ranges. The area also has a pedestrian path and a recreation path for bicyclists, public fishing and a boarding dock.

To really get to know Dillon, visit the Town Park (120 Buffalo St.). Though it’s about to undergo $1.2 million in improvements, it’s popular among locals because it boasts a robust list of activities and amenities like a large green lawn, two bocce courts, a basketball court, horseshoe pits and more.

For your last stop, head over to the Dillon Cemetery & Lake Dillon Disc Golf Course (off Cemetery Road). On this joint property, visitors get to “peek into the past” while also playing on the 18-hole disc golf course. Follow the trail to the first hole.

Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s newest and largest park, Maryland Creek Park (20 Maryland Creek Lane) is a must-see. It has a wide-open space of 20 acres and boasts a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, two multiuse fields and a loop trail that connects to the Gore Range Trail.

Silverthorne is also the home of Rainbow Park (430 Rainbow Drive). The staple of the park is its nationally recognized skateboard park, but it also has a multipurpose field, a playground and courts to play tennis, basketball and sand volleyball.

Once you’re done there, bounce over to Trent Park (100 Willowbrook Road) to burn off some energy. It’s only 4 acres, but it has a baseball field, two tennis courts, a playground and a fishing pond.

The last stop on your Silverthorne adventure should be North Pond Park (108 Hamilton Creek Road). Most of the recreational area is actually a wetland, so it’s a popular spot for fishing, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking during the summer.

Breckenridge

Start your park tour in Breckenridge with Carter Park & Pavilion (300 S. High St.). It’s one of the area’s most popular parks because of its many amenities, including areas to play sand volleyball, pickleball, tennis and more.

Looking to hop on your board? Then try out Breckenridge Skate Park (880 Airport Road). There are features for all skill levels.

One of Breckenridge’s newest recreation areas is River Park and Playground (482 Floradora Drive), which has an “artfully designed” play area for kids ages 5-12.

Another excellent play area is Kingdom Park (800 Airport Road). It’s got two playgrounds for the kids — and a whitewater kayak zone for the adults — plus it’s close to the Breckenridge Tennis Center.

Before you leave the area, don’t forget to stop by High Line Railroad Park Playground (189 Boreas Pass Road). Adjacent to the High Line Railroad Museum, the park and its counterpart boasts plenty of history and entertainment. Located on the site is a Colorado & Southern train engine and boxcars.

Poking around a pocket park

A group of people plays basketball at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne during summer 2020. Though it’s known for its ski industry, Summit County is also home to many beautiful parks. | Photo from Shane Morris / Town of Silverthorne Have you heard of the term “pocket park” before? These little parks hover around an acre and are usually nestled in the middle of a town. While they’re small in size, they’re still mighty in amenities and views. Make a pit stop and stroll through the following little beauties. • Pioneer Park in Frisco is a little bigger than an acre, but visitors can still work up a sweat using its two tennis courts, which are free and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. • Visit the historic pocket park and the bronze sculpture pocket park near Marina Park in Dillon. • The Town Park in Dillon has a pocket sculpture park. • At just under an acre, the Arctic Placer Park in Silverthorne is nestled at the back of a neighborhood. Take your little ones to explore the playground. • Close to the Outlets at Silverthorne, River’s Edge Park is a little hideaway with access to walking paths, picnics tables and fishing access along the Blue River. • Prospector Park in Breckenridge is the perfect rest stop to take your kids in between excursions. The small play area has rock-themed play structures and is only steps away from the Edwin Carter Discovery Center.

This story previously published in the summer edition of Explore Breckenridge & Summit County magazine.