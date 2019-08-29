Take your pick of art festivals this Labor Day weekend

The 44th annual Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival returns to Breckenridge this weekend. Happening at the intersection of North Main Street and Wellington Road in the East Sawmill and Wellington parking lots, the fine art show is a chance to scope out photographs, jewelry, pottery and other forms of art from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 1.

Admission is free and more than 100 artists will display their work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Organizers Mountain Art Festivals announced that Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked the Gathering at the Great Divide as No. 37 and the Breckenridge July Art Festival as No. 28 in its list of top fine art festivals.

According to Mountain Art Festivals owners Tina and Dick Cunningham, both shows have been consistently ranked in the top 50 for the past four of five years out of thousands in the state. It is the only nationally ranked show in the county.

Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.

On the other side of the lake in Dillon is the Fall Fest Art Festival at 104 Village Place. Running from Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Sept. 1, the event features daily performances by acoustic guitar duo Skanson & Hansen in addition to the art for sale. Guests also have the opportunity to win a $500 or $1,000 shopping spree to the festival.

Visit SummitCountyArtFestival.com for more information.