Talk to focus on reintroduction of wolves in Colorado

FRISCO — Sierra Club committee chairman Kent Abernethy will lead a discussion about the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St. No. 101 in Frisco.

Abernethy’s talk aims to dispels myths and misconceptions about wolves, according to a news release. The bookstore also will have books available for attendees to learn more about wolves, their territory and their history in Colorado.

Attendees will be able to sign a petition at the event to put the initiative on the 2020 ballot.

For more information, call the bookstore at 970-668-9291 or email lisa@nextpagebooks.com.