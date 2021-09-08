Tamara Nuzzaci Park appointed to Breckenridge Creative Arts president and CEO

Tamara Nuzzaci Park is the new president and CEO of Breckenridge Creative Arts. Nuzzaci Park has been acting president since May and has served as the executive director of Breckenridge Music.

Joe Kusumoto/Breckenridge Creative Arts

Following the resignation of Matt Neufeld in April, Tamara Nuzzaci Park has been appointed to the position of president and CEO of Breckenridge Creative Arts. Nuzzaci Park has been acting president since May and has served as the executive director of Breckenridge Music for the past six years.

BreckCreate and Breck Music merged in December 2019, with Breck Music becoming a division of BreckCreate. The nonprofit organization manages and oversees multiple venues and events such as Breckenridge International Festival of Arts, Breckenridge Music Festival and the Arts District campus.

Nuzzaci Park joined Breck Music in 2015 following 13 years of arts management experience at the Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia Orchestra and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She received a bachelor’s of music in performance at Duquesne University and earned her master’s in organizational development from the University of Pennsylvania.