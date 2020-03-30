Tamara Pogue announces run for Summit Board of County Commissioners

Tamara Pogue has announced her run for Summit County commissioner in District 2, which primarily serves Dillon and Frisco.

DILLON — Tamara Pogue, CEO of Peak Health Alliance and the former executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, has announced her run for the Summit Board of County Commissioners in District 2, which primarily serves Dillon and Frisco.

Pogue, who is running as a Democrat, will face off against Julie Sutor, a Frisco resident and Summit County’s communications director. Current District 2 Commissioner Thomas Davidson is term limited.

Pogue said she was inspired to run for office amid the current state of the community due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I think in the last two weeks for everyone in our community, life has fundamentally changed,” Pogue said. “The conversation now is how do we get our community back on its feet.”

Pogue said she feels she has a unique set of skills that she has demonstrated through her work to help reduce health insurance premiums by 20% and keep the resource center afloat through the Great Recession.

“I led FIRC through the recession, so I understand the intersect between our community’s economy and the workforce,” Pogue said.

She said the approach to this crisis needs to be two-pronged: investing in local businesses and providing aid to the workforce.

In a news release announcing her candidacy, Pogue stressed the importance of meeting people’s basic needs, including the ability of families to pay rent and access food. She said the county will have to find creative ways to make sure the needs of the local workforce are met as the economy struggles and many are without work. Asserting that business will not be able to simply go on as usual, Pogue stated that the community will have to work together to leverage opportunities and resources.

Aside from the COVID-19 crisis, Pogue hopes to improve access to affordable housing and mental health care.

“Once we get back on our feet and through this crisis, there’s a lot of issues to work through, too,” Pogue said.

Pogue said the viability of the workforce and creating a strong economy is as important as is protecting “the beauty of our community.” She explained that her leadership style is to listen to experts.

“The way I approach problems is to listen and to bring together teams that have expertise and see what those teams suggest,” Pogue said. “… My approach is always looking for innovation, listening and creating collaboration.”

Pogue lives in Dillon Valley with her three children and has been in Summit County for 16 years. She said she has talked with community members who believe she would serve the community well at this time as county commissioner.

According to the release, Pogue has been endorsed by community leaders including Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula and Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

“I’ve heard loud and clear from the community that they think I can help right now,” Pogue said. “I love this community. It’s a fundamentally special place to live.”