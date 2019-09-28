Tanecia Spagnolia wants to bring trendy, upscale food concepts to long-deserving Silverthorne

Construction at Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE—Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails is a fusion concept of Spanish tapas-style small, sharing plates with “new American food”— yet another fusion of the cultural foods that are blended into the up-and-coming American restaurants. The idea centers around small plates of trendy dishes from various parts of the world.

Owner Tanecia Spagnolia and her husband, co-owner Joe Spagnolia, want to bring this concept to Silverthorne, as they feel the town deserves a special dining experience.

“We thought Silverthorne has a lack of restaurants in general, much less upscale restaurants. We’re trying to get in on the leading edge of it,” Tanecia said.

The new space is located in Outlets at Silverthorne and was originally a 6,500 square foot retail space, but the Spagnolias worked with Craig Realty, the building owners, on splitting up the space and converting it to a restaurant space.

Still currently under construction, the restaurant has come together to a point where the overall layout is now visible. At the front of the restaurant is a more social area, with bar-height and community seating. There is another bar towards the back of the restaurant to accommodate additional guests in the winter and a classic dining room in the back. The Spagnolias also plan to have a patio by next summer.

Nick Mozealous , formerly executive chef of the Raven Bar & Grill, will take over as the new executive chef, bringing his scratch-cooking philosophy to the restaurant. During the day, Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails plans to serve the city-style brunch Denverites are accustomed to.

The Spagnolias also own Tree Line Bloody Mary mixes, which they started three years ago. These will be served at brunch. The tapas menu will kick in in the evening and along with the small plates, the restaurant will serve some larger entrees and salads.

The Spagnolias want to focus on locally-sourced ingredients both in the kitchen and the bar. They plan to showcase some under-the-radar craft beers from Colorado microbreweries.

“People are excited to have something good here, something different,” said Spagnolia

The restaurant will also feature local artists. A near-ceiling painting by Evergreen artist, Gretchen Borgelt, featuring fall aspens is already complete.

The restaurant is currently hiring for all positions. So far they have hired a few bartenders, a server and a few cooks. The restaurant will officially open during the first week of November.