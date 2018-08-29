Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico added to list of Ikon Pass resorts

• Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain and Eldora • Maine: Sugarloaf and Sunday River • Montana: Big Sky Resort • New Hampshire: Loon Mountain • New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley • Utah: Alta, Brighton Resort and Snowbird • Vermont: Killington and Sugarbush • Wyoming: Jackson Hole • Australia: Thredbo, New South Wales • Canada: SkiBig3, Alberta, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort, British Columbia

The latest addition to the Ikon Pass means that skiers and snowboarders can now add Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico to the list of 30 resorts they can visit.

“It just opens up more destinations to get to over the winter,” said Kristin Rust, director of public relations for Alterra Mountain Co. "It's really not that far, and it's a completely different experience, and there is a lot of new terrain for people — so why not go explore?"

Steamboat skiers and snowboarders have the option of unlimited Steamboat Resort access on the Ikon Pass for $999 or five restricted days at Steamboat Resort on the Ikon Base Pass for $699. The Ikon Base Pass is blacked out from Dec. 26 to 31, Jan. 19 and 20, and Feb. 16 and 17. Both pass options include access to additional resorts, including unlimited access to Copper Mountain.

Rust said the Ikon Pass partnership with Taos Ski Valley adds a well-known ski resort for those who purchase a pass.

"Taos is an incredible destination," she said. "It also brings in the southern gateway to the Rockies. It's another region for us, which is really important when we are looking at different destinations that we want people to have access to on the Ikon Pass."

Skiers can access Taos for seven days on the Ikon Pass. Ikon Base passholders get five days with holiday blackout dates.

"Taos is an endearing and classic brand among skiers and riders, and we are proud that the destination has joined the Ikon Pass community," Alterra Chief Marketing Officer Erik Forsell was quoted as saying in a news release. "Taos offers an eclectic cultural experience that combines big-mountain adventure and the spirit of the southwest."

The Ikon Pass launched in January 2018 and is a collaboration of Alterra Mountain Co., Aspen Skiing Co., Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort, Taos Ski Valley and Thredbo.