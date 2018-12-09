Tattoos, brews, time and money: Five ways to give back this holiday season

With so many ways to give back this holiday season, here are five ideas, including a couple of the more obvious ways to be charitable and a couple less obvious, fun ideas that might have people enjoying the act of giving all that much more this year. And only one of these ideas involves buying new ski gear.

Drink and be charitable

With three out of the 10 beers on tap at Breckenridge Brewery soon to be foaming with charity, there's no shortage of holiday spirit at the brewpub.

Among a number of participating breweries across the country, Breckenridge Brewery will be raising money for California fire victims through a nationwide campaign.

The way it works is Sierra Nevada gives each brewery the same ingredients and recipe for the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. The breweries provide the labor, time and fermenting tanks, and 100 percent of proceeds from the beer sales go to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, which will in turn support the long-term rebuilding effort.

The head brewer at Breckenridge Brewery, Jimmy Walker, said he's still trying to figure out exactly what the yield might be in Breckenridge, but he estimates the brewery could raise around $20,000 for the folks affected by the wildfires when the special IPA is ready.

"This is going to be a pretty hefty check," Walker said.

Additionally, Breckenridge Brewery has two other charitable beers currently on tap — a Helles Blanc benefiting the Family and Intercultural Resource Center that was made in collaboration with Broken Compass Brewing and a Sours and Stripes for Freedom Service Dogs. Each pour of those two beers earns the selected nonprofit $1. For more about Breckenridge Brewery, go to BreckBrew.com.

Tats for Toys for Tots

At Summit Ink Tattoo, located at 285 Summit Place in Silverthorne, owner Sean Ozz is offering gift certificates for $40 off on a future tattoo when someone donates two new, unwrapped toys at the tattoo and piercing studio. The toys must be at least a $20 value, and they will be donated to Toys for Tots. Toy donation will be accepted through Dec. 18. For more information, call the studio at 970-455-8271 or search for "Summit Ink Tattoo" on Facebook.

Angels and more

Time is limited to drop off presents for the Family and Intercultural Resource Center of Summit County, which aims to brighten the holidays for 250 local families through The Adopt an Angel program.

The program provides Christmas gifts for children whose parents are struggling, and FIRC is working to raise $10,000 to buy toys, books, jackets, clothing and sports equipment, according to its website.

The presents will be given to registered families at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Tuesday, and the last available time to drop off gifts is noon on Monday. Don't fret though, because FIRC accepts monetary donations and has other volunteering opportunities listed on its website, too.

For more about the organization, go to SummitFIRC.org. For a list of chances to volunteer, go to FIRC.VolunteerHub.com.

Gear for a good cause

An official partner of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, K2 Sports is featuring the iconic pink ribbon on all its women's ski and snowboard products, including the entire LUV collection of all-mountain skis. The purchase of any women's product during the holidays shows support for finding a cure, and K2 is donating $25,000 to help eradicate the disease. Since 2002, the K2 Women's Alliance has given over $1 million toward breast cancer research.

Knights on a mission

The local chapter of the Knights of Columbus delivered 2,500 new winter clothing items to more than 2,000 children across a five-county area — including Summit, Lake, Grand, Gilpin and Jackson — last month. While this year's Coats and Clothing for Kids campaign is in the books, the Knights are already raising the money needed to make this charitable effort come to fruition again next year.

To help, people may make tax-deductible donations payable to: Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 3673, Dillon, CO 80435. For more information, call organizer Mike Kramer at 970-468-6566.