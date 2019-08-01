Taylor Shelden of Breckenridge posts fastest time at Soda Creek Scramble mountain bike race

Young racers line up at the start line at Keystone Stables ready to ride the fifth Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike event of the summer series, the Soda Creek Scramble, in Keystone.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — More than 130 mountain bikers turned out at the Keystone Stables on Wednesday evening to race in the fifth Summit Mountain Challenge event of the summer series: the Soda Creek Scramble.

On the 15.5-mile big course, Breckenridge local Taylor Shelden posted the fastest time at 1 hour, 8 minutes and 32 seconds, nearly 7 minutes faster than the runner-up in the overall standings, Kelly Magelky, of Breckenridge (01:15:29). Breckenridge local Dominic Baker joined Shelden and Magelky on the overall podium with a time of 01:15:48.

The Soda Creek big course takes mountain bikers into the Soda Creek Trail system, riding the Soda Ridge, Hay, Blair Witch and Colorado trails along the way while gaining 2,075 feet of elevation.

Other top results on the big course included Max Wipperman (01:17:44), who won the expert men 19-39 division, and Todd Greenwood (01:17:57), who won the expert men 40-49 division — a pair of times that ranked ahead of all but the top three riders in the pro-open men’s division.

The top women’s time of the day on the big course was posted by Christena Ward, who placed first in the expert singlespeed women’s division with a time of 01:45:14.

On the small course, the top men’s and women’s times on the day came from junior boys 13-15 divisional winner Aidan Kane (48:38) and sport women divisional winner Ruthie Boyd (52:48). The small course requires racers to gain just under 700 feet on a mostly out-and-back course from Keystone Stables across the Aqueduct, Soda Ridge, Back Ranch, Hay and Horseshoe Gulch trails.

The Summit Mountain Challenge will return Aug. 21 with the Peaks Trail Time Trial, which takes mountain bikers point-to-point from Breckenridge to Frisco, as well as the Kids’ Frisco Nordic Center racing event. The summer series concludes Sept. 8 with the Fall Classic, which historically starts on French Gulch Road in Breckenridge’s Wellington Neighborhood before taking racers to the finish line at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

For more information on the summer series, visit MavSports.com/summit-mountain-challenge.

Waves of local Summit County mountain bikers race from the start line at Keystone Stables at the fifth Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike event of the summer, the Soda Creek Scramble. Posted by Summit Daily News on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Big course, 15.5 miles

Pro-open men

1. Taylor Shelden, 01:08:32

2. Kelly Magelky, 01:15:29

3. Dominic Baker, 01:15:48

Expert men 19-39

1. Max Wipperman, 01:17:44

2. Henry Boyd, 01:18:22

Expert men 40-49

1. Todd Greenwood, 01:17:57

2. Adam Loomis, 01:19:06

3. Jason Reynolds, 01:21:49

Junior expert boys 16-18

1. Max Bonenberger, 01:20:47

2. Timmy Lunney, 01:22:10

3. Caleb White, 01:22:38

Sport men 19-34

1. Austin Kuithe, 01:22:36

2. Arthur Elmer, 01:23:09

3. Eric Willett, 01:26:41

Sport men 35-49

1. Scott Campbell, 01:22:40

2. Nathan De Graaf, 01:29:40

3. Daniel Kosel, 01:31:41

Expert men 50+

1. Kevin Minard, 01:24:02

2. Mark Thompson, 01:25:16

3. Michael Hagen, 01:30:06

Singlespeed men

1. Michael Melley, 01:25:25

2. Battista Psenda, 01:27:21

3. Bernie Romero, 01:28:29

Sport men 50+

1. Mark Conover, 01:29:19

2. Tom Wisdom, 01:31:53

3. Joe Kelley, 01:45:59

Clydesdale

1. Hugh Mackey, 01:33:15

2. Brent Mueller, 01:35:30

3. Joseph Ryder, 02:44:05

Expert singlespeed women

1. Christena Ward, 01:45:14

Big bike open

1. Kenny Musick, 01:45:57

Junior expert girls 16-18

1. Cassidy Gillis, 01:48:04

2. Ashley Stadjuhar, 01:57:54

Small course, 9 miles

Junior boys 13-15

1. Aidan Kane, 48:38

2. Matt Cairns, 48:43

3. Luke Lundberg, 51:34

Sport women

1. Ruthie Boyd, 52:48

2. Olivia Andreozzi, 54:33

3. Heidi Gruber, 55:12

Junior sport boys 16-18

1. Hunter Giacone, 53:08

2. Dane Gerry, 54:23

3. Dylan Perlow, 57:13

Beginner men

1. Alex Spectorsky, 53:19

2. Parker Candland, 57:16

Open women 45+

1. Holly Thompson, 53:51

2. Catherine Bywaters, 01:01:06

Junior girls 13-15

1. Victoria Uglyar, 54:18

2. Samantha Hessel, 58:25

3. Abby Anderson, 01:02:38

Open men 60+

1. Kevin Malone, 54:58

2. Thomas Carter, 55:32

Beginner women

1. Tanya Van Winkle, 01:06:28

2. Doza Michelle, 01:17:09

3. Nancy Enis, 01:51:54

Kids course, 3.6 miles

Junior boys 11-12

1. William Bentley, 12:46

2. Will Young, 13:23

3. Auden Pierpont, 13:30

Junior boys 10 & under

1. Elliot Drumwright, 13:58

2. Nico Florio, 14:03

3. Kiernan Clark, 14:55

Junior girls 11-12

1. Merrick Neerhof, 14:22

2. Anna Shingles, 15:39

3. Fiona Florio, 15:57

Junior girls 10 & under

1. Kyla Salthouse, 16:00

2. Lucy Greenwood, 16:11

3. Emma Litwiller, 16:35