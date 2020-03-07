Team Breckenridge revives Breckenridge Town Race Day

Team Breckenridge skiers compete in a giant slalom-style dual race as part of the Team Breckenridge Cup.

Courtesy Team Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — Before Breckenridge local Kelly Brady died last year from cancer, her husband, Glenn, told her he and their daughters — Luci, Adelaide and Ava — would do something in her memory.

“Something that helps the community,” Glenn Brady said Friday. “And she said, ‘That’s fine. I hope it doesn’t come to that.’ But sadly, it did.”

From the time Glenn met Kelly at a coffee shop that is now Bread + Salt, he was there side-by-side with Kelly, a woman Glenn describes as having a huge passion for the Rocky Mountains. After she heard a John Denver song at 12 years old and decided she one day wanted to live in the Rocky Mountains, Kelly fell in love with everything Summit County had to offer, from the Nordic ski trails, to the dog-friendly vibe and, of course, Glenn and her daughters.

Another part of the county she and her family loved was Team Breckenridge, the local winter sports club her daughters were a part of. Next week, Glenn and Kelly’s eldest daughter, Luci, will compete in Alpine skiing at the Rocky Mountain Central Championships. A few weeks later, she’ll be able to race with her father and sisters at an important community event in memory of her mother.

On April 3 and 4, Team Breckenridge will revive a Town Race Day for the town of Breckenridge, and it will be in memory of Kelly Brady.

“Many of the ski towns in the Rocky Mountains have a town race to see who is the greatest skiers,” Glenn Brady said. “And Breckenridge doesn’t have one. Team Breckenridge and I, the Brady family, wanted to give back to the community, to help bring the town together, and to do it in honor of Kelly.”

Years ago, most recently in 2009, the town of Breckenridge had a Calcutta-style race event at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It was a day that celebrated the Breckenridge ski community and allowed for locals to have fun while racing against familiar faces. Under the leadership of new Executive Officer Katie Merrion, Team Breckenridge is bringing the event back, with a Calcutta auction Friday, April 3, that will allow for people to place wagers on certain teams to win before race day Saturday, April 4.

Merrion said the longtime Breck local Kelly Brady is remembered in the Team Breckenridge community as someone who was big on her daughters’ ski development and the success of local youths on and off the slopes. To celebrate Brady, the Team Breckenridge Town Race Day likely will take place based out of the Beaver Run base area of Breckenridge’s Peak 9. Check in will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. before the presentation of racing bibs. Merrion said there is no limit on number of entrants, and she said Team Breckenridge expects as many as a few hundred skiers and snowboarders to take part. Racing, in a casual giant-slalom format, will take place from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. with awards at about 2:30 before the presentation of the Calcutta winners.

Merrion said any and all recreationists are welcome to take part and piece together teams, from skiers to snowboarders to snow bikers and more. Each racer will have the chance to take two runs down the two-lane course, as teams will include six participants each. Merrion said those without a six-person team are able to sign up as individuals and will be placed on teams. Groups of four can sign up together and will have individuals added to their sides.

“We are kind of trying to bring it back in that same spirit of just having fun, competing with your friends,” Merrion said. “It’s not a serious competition. We will have prizes. There will be awards for the owners of the teams that win through the auction. But really … I think we are just trying to bring back an event that brings a lot of fun and brings the community together. Having grown up around ski towns, it’s something I think every town should have. It sort of encompasses what ski culture is all about.”

The event also will feature an ’80s beach party theme to harken back to Breckenridge’s glory days, with the best-dressed team winning an award.

“In our inaugural year, we just want to make sure as many people as possible come out and have a good time,” Merrion said.

It costs $10 to race, and all of the event’s registration fees will go to Team Breckenridge’s nonprofit organization. Of the Calcutta proceeds, half of the minimum $100 buy-in will go to the auction winners, while half will go to Team Breckenridge. The Calcutta auction is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at The Lodge at Breckenridge.

For more information and to register to race, visit TeamBreckSportsClub.com.