Team Breckenridge Sports Club rises to the top of the competition in Alpine ski races

Team Breckenridge Sports Club U10 ski racer Gabe Loomis stands atop the awards podium after placing first in one of the Youth Ski League's Kombi ski races at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Team Breckenridge Sports Club/Courtesy photo

Team Breckenridge Sports Club competed both locally and regionally from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 in several Alpine ski races.

At the Winter Park giant slalom on Jan. 28, four athletes finished within the top 30 of the four-run race.

In the U14 age division, Sophie Dinse placed 12th, 21st, 20th and sixth respectively in her four races, while Blanca Novoa finished in 18th, ninth, 13th and 10th. Clara Vicuna placed 23rd, 26th, 21st and 20th.

U12 ski racer Teagan Moerk finished in 15th, 9th, 13th and 15th.

U18 ski racer Kai Boyer had a pair of impressive performances at the Colorado Ski Cup National Qualifiers giant slalom in Vail. Boyer placed 25th on Jan. 28 and then 24th the following day on Jan. 29.

Six Team Breckenridge athletes competed at the Youth Ski League’s Kombi ski races on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Sunlight Mountain Resort.

Gabe Loomis notched the highest finish for Team Breckenridge, placing first and fifth. Brooklynn Beckerman had two, 15th place finishes and Amelia Rzeszutek finished in 14th and 12th.

Additionally, Sierra Buelow placed seventh and 13th, Avery Dye finished in 19th and 22nd and U14 racer Anders Larson finished in 11th.

At the U16 Sync slalom at Keystone Ski Resort on Saturday, Feb. 4, Samara Boyer placed 12th and 39th, Siobhan Patterson finished in 47th and 43rd while Adina Becker-Schwartz notched a 44th-place finish. Lastly, Erich McLean placed sixth on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the U16 Sync slalom at Keystone Ski Resort.