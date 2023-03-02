Team Breckenridge Sports Club skiers place within top 50 at local Alpine ski races

Team Breckenridge Sports Club U10 skier Sierra Buelow celebrates her second-place finish at the Youth Ski League giant slalom at Loveland Ski Area on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Team Breckenridge Sports Club/Courtesy photo

Over the weekend, Team Breckenridge Sports Club was once again busy competing in a series of Alpine skiing competitions.

At the Youth Ski League giant slalom at Loveland Ski Area from Saturday, Feb. 25, to Sunday, Feb. 26, Team Breckenridge had six athletes compete, and all six athletes placed within the top 50 in their respective divisions.

In the boys giant slalom on Saturday, Feb. 25, Gabe Loomis placed 25th and 17th in the U10 boys giant slalom while U14 Team Breckenridge athlete Anders Larson had two finishes within the top 20. Larson placed 16th and 18th overall to lead the performances for the Team Breckenridge boys Alpine skiers.

In the girls giant slalom competition on Sunday, Feb. 26, Team Breckenridge had four girls compete against one another in the U10 division. All four girls placed within the top 45 with a trio of girls finishing within the top 25.

Sierra Buelow notched the highest finish for Team Breckenridge, finishing in second and third place overall. Brooklynn Beckerman had the second most impressive finish for the U10 girls skiers, placing 14th in her first race and 15th in the second.

Spurred on by the performances of their teammates, Amelia Rzeszutek finished in 12th and 19th while Avery Dye placed 42nd and 43rd.

Rounding out the performances for Team Breckenridge’s Alpine skiers for the weekend, Blanca Novoa competed in the U14 Alpine skiing qualifiers in Vail, and Kai Boyer raced in the International Ski Federation’s U18 giant slalom in Breckenridge. Novoa placed 15th in qualifiers and Boyer placed 14th in the giant slalom at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Outside of recent competitions, Team Breckenridge Sports Club announced that it will host the Junior Extreme Big Mountain Ski Competition in Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Contest Bowl on Peak 8 on Sunday, March 12.

The non-sanctioned event is for kids ages 6-16 years old who want to try out an entry-level big mountain competition in a loose and fun environment. The event is for skiers only.

Check-in for the event will take place at Ski Hill Grill on Peak 8 at 7 a.m. with competition starting at 10 a.m. The event will be a one-run format with a mandatory athlete meeting taking place at 8:15 a.m. and a venue inspection taking place at 9 a.m via the 6 Chair lift.

The event will cost $61 plus tax for athletes 12 and under, $83 plus tax for athletes 13 years old and above and $90 plus tax for spectators.

The race entry fee does not include a lift ticket. Lift tickets can be purchased at the Peak 8 ticket window outside Ski Hill Grill.

To find out more information on the event, visit TeamBreckenridgeSportsClub.com . To register for the event, visit EventBrite.com.